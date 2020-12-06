Lancashire FA defends grassroots football suspension
- Published
The Lancashire FA has defended the short-notice announcement of its decision to suspend grassroots football.
It provoked an outcry on Friday night - hours before some weekend fixtures - that matches in eight parts of the county were on hold until January.
Responding to the backlash, it said the decision "was communicated as soon as it possibly could have been".
It said its priority was "to protect the community" over Christmas.
In an open letter sent on Friday, chief executive Simon Gerrard said the decision, affecting 900 teams and about 27,000 players, followed talks with local authorities and health officials.
'Disappointment and anger'
The Lancashire FA posted a further response on its website after a backlash and criticism from footballing figures including Robbie Savage.
The association said the "frustrating and untimely measures" were deemed necessary after football was identified as a high-risk activity for spreading coronavirus.
As many as one in 33 East Lancashire residents could be infected without displaying symptoms, it said.
Transmission among children was a particular concern, it said, and football was seen as an "extra layer of risk" for passing on infections.
The Lancashire FA said it was aware of "frustration, disappointment and anger" at the timing of its announcement.
It said it had just two days to "conduct the lengthy and complex conversations with our partners regarding the eight affected authorities".
Due to "the pressing nature" of the decision, it was "communicated without the level of detail and supporting facts that it deserved".
It added that it was saddened by abusive messages sent to Mr Gerrard in response to his open letter.
The suspension affects Pendle, Burnley, Hyndburn, Rossendale, Blackburn with Darwen, Ribble Valley, Preston and South Ribble.
Lancashire has been in tier three since the national lockdown was lifted on Wednesday.
The government has placed the county under the tightest restrictions due to a "very high level" of infections.
