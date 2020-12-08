Lancashire grassroots football decision 'emotionally hard'
Suspending grassroots football in parts of Lancashire was hard on players "emotionally" and risked clubs' stability, a team manager has said.
Lancashire Football Association (LFA) has announced the sport will be halted for about 900 teams and 27,000 players until January due to Covid-19.
Haslingden Ladies manager Steve Ashworth said the news had been "terrible for children and adults".
LFA said it was aware of the "disappointment and anger" caused.
Mr Ashworth said the LFA decision was "not fair" as the government had given grassroots football the go-ahead and the English FA had confirmed how the sport could resume with restrictions.
He said it was frustrating for him, both as a manager and as a parent and his daughter had "burst into tears on Friday".
"All the girls thought it was fine, that they could finally carry on," he said.
"To suddenly be told... that she wouldn't be playing was heartbreaking."
He added that the decision could have a wider impact on his club and that "if they keep locking us down, we won't have a team".
"There is also a bigger picture to this.
"Down the line, where is the next generation of footballers... going to come from when all we do is lock them up?"
Impact 'not considered'
The decision, which was announced hours before some weekend fixtures were due to take place, provoked an outcry from clubs, players and families.
LFA's chief executive Simon Gerrard said it had been the "last decision" the governing body wanted to make, but it had acted after being warned by health officials that as many as one in 33 residents in east Lancashire could be asymptomatic.
The area is currently under tier three restrictions and in Rossendale, the council area that covers Haslingden, the latest government figures showed the infection rate was 235 cases per 100,000 people in the week leading up to 3 December.
Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, the county's director of public health, said allowing grassroots football to continue was "a risk not worth taking".
Ben Burgess, a teacher and former Blackpool and Blackburn player, said the importance of sport and football to children was not being considered.
"Everyone talks about mental health issues, but the isolation and being away from people in those social situations exacerbates that," he said.
"Football is a chance to break away from that."
