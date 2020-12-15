Blackpool baby death: Man charged with murdering baby daughter
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering his four-month-old daughter.
Willow Lee was found seriously injured at a house on Onslow Road in Layton, Blackpool, on 3 December.
She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital but died on 6 December.
Jordan Lee, 28, of Onslow Road, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination had been carried out but further expert analysis was needed to establish a cause of death.
