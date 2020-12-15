Coronavirus: Lancashire expected to remain in tier 3
- Published
Lancashire is expected to remain in tier three of the national Covid-19 restrictions in the run-up to Christmas, MPs and health chiefs have conceded.
England's three-tier system is due to be reviewed on Wednesday.
But most Lancashire MPs do not expect the county to be moved out of the highest restrictions.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said some politicians hoped the county could be split into separate tiers.
But this was dismissed by a majority of MPs.
Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris said: "Unfortunately infections are going up so it's a sad but necessary measure.
"Nobody wants this but Covid does not recognise Christmas. The priority must be saving lives."
Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith said: "We are being prepared to stay in tier 3.
"Some of that is due to the expected rise of cases over Christmas."
Rossendale and Darwen MP Jake Berry said that with infections above the national average it was not "realistic for us to expect our area to be put into tier two".
However Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans said: "I hope that Lancashire is split with those areas with lower rates of infection, including the Ribble Valley, being moved into tier two and those with Covid rates remaining in tier three."
Blackburn with Darwen Council's public health director Professor Dominic Harrison said: "With Christmas on the horizon I think tier three is the wisest decision for now and we will see where we are in the second week in January."
