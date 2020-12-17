Coronavirus: Lancashire to remain in tier 3 restrictions
Lancashire will remain in England's highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions, the BBC understands.
Local leaders were informed of the government's decision before an official announcement in the House of Commons at 11:30 GMT by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Tier 3 means hospitality venues across Lancashire will continue to be restricted to takeaway service only.
Household mixing in all indoor and most outdoor settings is also still banned.