Appeal after woman raped near Preston
Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped near Preston.
She was heard "screaming" in Tan Yard Road, Catterall, at about 03:50 GMT on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
The woman, who is in her 20s, said she had been attacked by a man on a footpath near to the road before making his escape.
The attacker is described as white with blonde hair, in his 20s and dressed in dark clothing. Police patrols have been increased in the area.
Det Insp Chris Naidu, of Lancashire Police, said: "At this time, we believe the victim travelled to the area in a taxi before the man assaulted her on a footpath close to Tan Yard Road.
"The woman is currently being supported by officers.
"We understand this is a very concerning incident for the local community and we would urge residents to remain vigilant."