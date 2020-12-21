Man charged after woman raped near Preston
- Published
A man has been charged with the rape of a woman who was attacked on a footpath near Preston.
The woman, in her 20s, was approached in Tan Yard Road, Catterall, at about 03:50 GMT on Saturday, Lancashire Police said. A man was later arrested on suspicion of rape.
On Sunday the 25-year-old suspect from Catterall was charged with rape, sexual assault and threats to kill.
He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court later.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk