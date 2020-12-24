John McQueen death: Dog walker witness sought by police
Police are urging a dog walker who may have witnessed an attack on a man who died three days later to come forward.
John McQueen was found unconscious with head injuries outside Atlas takeaway in St David's Road South, St Annes on 12 December, Lancashire Police said.
He was treated in hospital and released but the 53-year-old was then found collapsed hours later in Blackpool. He died three days later, police said.
Detectives said a man walking his Jack Russell could hold "vital" information.
A 54-year-old man from St Annes has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail until 15 January.
Police said Mr McQueen was assaulted outside the takeaway at about 22:00 GMT.
At 03:00 he was found collapsed by a member of public near a petrol station in Talbot Road, Blackpool.
The dog walker is described by detectives as white, 5ft 8in (1.7m), stocky, aged 40-50, with thick grey hair and wearing glasses, grey trousers and a brown jacket.
"It is vital we find this man as soon as possible," Det Insp Abi Finch-Hall said.
"Since Mr McQueen's death, we have conducted exhaustive enquiries to retrace his steps in an attempt to piece together what happened.
"We know the dog walker was outside Atlas takeaway and we are confident they would have seen what happened."