Preston stabbing: Teenager in critical condition in hospital

Published
image captionDetectives are appealing for witnesses following the stabbing in Chatham Place

A 16-year-old boy was left fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in the chest and legs, police have said.

The teenager suffered critical wounds at a house in Chatham Place, Preston at about 17:40 GMT on Wednesday.

Lancashire Police are treating the incident as a "targeted attack".

Detectives want to speak to two men who were seen entering the property shortly before the stabbing and left a short time later.

Police described them as having their hoods up and possibly wearing tracksuit bottoms, police said.

Officers have stepped up patrols in the area but it is not believed there is a wider threat to the public.

