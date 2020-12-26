Preston stabbing: Four arrests after teenager attacked
- Published
Four people have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and legs.
The teenager was found injured at a house in Chatham Place, Preston, at about 17:40 GMT on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital where he remains critically ill. Police believe it was a "targeted attack".
A 16-year-old boy from Preston and an 18-year-old man from Leyland have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Another man from Preston, aged 17, has been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
A 36-year-old woman, from Leyland, has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four are in custody.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb, from Lancashire Police, said: "Although we believe this was a targeted attack, there will continue to be a visible police presence in the area and reassurance patrols have been increased."