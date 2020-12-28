Preston stabbing: Three teenagers charged with attempted murder
- Published
Three teenagers have been charged with attempted murder of a 16-year-old boy who was left seriously injured after being stabbed.
The victim was found injured at a house in Chatham Place, Preston, Lancashire at about 17:40 GMT on Wednesday and remains critically ill.
Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and an 18-year-old man from Leyland have been charged with attempted murder.
They are due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court later today.
A 20-year-old man and two women, aged 28 and 36, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released under investigation.
Lancashire Police said the victim's family are at his hospital bedside.
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: "The victim in this case is continuing to battle for his life and my thoughts remain with him and his family at this extremely distressing time."