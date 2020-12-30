Blackburn death: Murder probe after death of 'much-loved' father
- Published
A "much-loved" father found in the street with serious head injuries has died prompting a murder investigation.
Nigel Scott, 58, from Preston, was discovered unconscious on the pavement in Clarendon Road East, Blackburn shortly after 10:00 GMT on Sunday.
Lancashire Police said he died in hospital on Monday.
His family said they were "devastated" by his tragic and sudden death. A man, 32, from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Mr Scott's family said in a statement: "Nigel was much loved by his mum June; children Danny, Lee, Danika and Tyler; niece Chantal; and nephew Paul.
"He will be missed by his family and many friends."
A 32-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of wounding has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward, saying it could be crucial to the investigation.
Det Insp Mark Dickinson, of Lancashire Police said Mr Scott's death was being treated as an "isolated incident and there is not thought to be a wider threat to the public" but there would be "reassurance patrols" would continue in the area in the next few days.