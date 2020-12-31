Ron Atkins: Former Preston North MP dies aged 104
Former Preston North MP Ron Atkins has died aged 104, his wife said.
The Labour politician represented the Lancashire seat between 1966 and 1970 and again from 1974 to 1979.
Mr Atkins, who later served as a Preston councillor until he was 92, "passed away peacefully" at his home in Avenham, Preston.
Elizabeth Atkins added that her husband had "devoted his life to the Labour Party" and was "driven by making the world better".
She said he would be remembered for bringing a polytechnic - now the University of Central Lancashire - to Preston instead of Blackburn, and for saving the Preston-Ormskirk railway line.
Mrs Atkins, who is a councillor for Ashton ward, said: "He was staunch Labour all his life and highly respected.
"He was a real guiding force; the Labour group in Preston called him 'the guru'."