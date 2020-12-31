Coronavirus: Businesses 'devastated' by New Year's Eve tier 4 move
- Published
Businesses say they are "devastated" and "gutted" to have to be closed on New Year's Eve.
Since midnight, large swathes of England including the North West, North East and Midlands have been under the highest, tier four Covid restrictions.
Hairdressers and nail bars said there was a "last-minute rush" on Wednesday after learning they would have to shut.
Gyms, which typically increase their membership in January, have also been ordered to close.
Under tier four rules non-essential shops, hairdressers, beauticians, and leisure and entertainment venues must remain closed.
People are still allowed unlimited exercise outdoors and can meet one other person in an open public space if they are alone and follow social distancing rules.
'Horrendous'
Annette Shuttleworth, co-owner of Jack Jones Barbers in Burnley, Lancashire said she was "absolutely devastated" to be forced to shut down again.
She said: "You sort of expected tier four was coming. Even though we sort of expected it, it is the third time and it is absolutely devastating once again."
Co-owner Wilson Ratcliffe said: "A customer came in and said we were going into tier four. I stayed open until 10pm and it was packed out all day, which was a good thing.
"But it's a shame we have to close yet again, for the third time."
Ms Shuttleworth said it "was not going to be easy" for their business to survive.
"We need financial support," she added.
Sam Dimmock from RM Fitness, which has gyms in Wigan and Manchester, said: "The benefit of having previous experience of a lockdown is we can now flip a switch and take our business online.
He said the timing of the move to tier four on New Year's Eve was especially difficult, however.
"The new year is always always a big opportunity to grow as a business, with everyone on the new year health kick."
Joana Hesse, from Hair Elite in Cheetham Hill, Manchester said: "We don't know what we are going to do now, this is horrendous."
Kim Yip, owner of The Nail Kitchen in Didsbury, south Manchester, said she was "absolutely gutted" to be shutting again.
"I've still got bills," she said. "I've still got a mortgage to pay. I've got kids to feed. It's definitely going to be harder now."
She said customers "rushed in" to get their nails done following Wednesday's announcement.
"It's so hard to know that I have no idea when we're going to reopen again."
Gerry McGee, manager of the Last Drop Village Hotel and Spa in Bolton, said: "Traditionally we'd be getting ready for New Year's Eve parties now, with a full hotel of customers.
"In tier three we could open the spa and gym, now that has closed down again, a wee bit of a hit. We could have done without it but understand the reasons why."
He said: "Our bedrooms are now available for essential workers who need to stay over to work. We're in virtual lockdown really."
Mr McGee said he was remaining positive and was determined "we'll get through it".
Meanwhile, police are urging people to stick to the new rules and said they would clamp down on any illegal house parties.
Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said: "You can only meet with one person outside now so absolutely there is no opportunity to mix and celebrate outside. You must stay in your households and only leave for essential reasons.
"We've got resources on, we know people will call us and we are doing our intelligence checks so we are looking out for large gatherings and house parties."
