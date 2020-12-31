Murder charges after man found unconscious on Blackburn street
Two people have been charged with murdering a man who was found lying unconscious in the street.
Nigel Scott, 58, was discovered on the pavement in Clarendon Road East, Blackburn shortly after 10:00 GMT on Sunday. He had serious head injuries.
Lancashire Police said Mr Scott, from Preston, died in hospital on Monday.
Daniel Butler, 32, of Walker Street, Preston and Marina Westlund, 26, of Clarendon Road East, Blackburn are due before magistrates in Blackburn later.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.