Coronavirus: Police 'appalled by breaches' at Rivington Pike
Police have criticised the public for "blatant breaches of the Covid rules" at a popular beauty spot in Lancashire.
Sgt Paul Harrison said he was "hugely disappointed" after thousands of people descended on Rivington on Sunday following significant snowfall.
Officers conducted a sample check on 25 vehicles, which revealed 90% had travelled from outside of the area.
Mr Harrison warned "fines would be forthcoming" if people continue to ignore coronavirus restrictions.
He confirmed that people had taken journeys from Greater Manchester and Merseyside to Rivington where tier four rules are in place.
Under current measures, residents in tier three and four should avoid travelling outside of the area where they live unless they have a "reasonable excuse" such as work or education.
Mr Harrison said the force was "appalled and hugely disappointed" that so many people had chosen to ignore restrictions designed to limit the spread of the virus.
He added: "If you need to travel you should stay local - meaning avoiding travelling outside of your village, town or city where you live."
Kim Snape, councillor for Heath Charnock and Rivington ward, added: "We are so lucky to have Rivington on our doorstep in Chorley.
"I understand people's need to exercise and get fresh air particularly at the moment. Sadly we are under tier four restrictions so that means people are to stay local to where they live."
