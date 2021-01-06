Coronavirus: Darwen survivor tells of phone-call dilemma
A man who has recovered from Covid-19 has told how in his moment difficult moments his wife was "frightened to answer the phone" for fear of bad news.
John Brown, 55, from Darwen, Lancashire spent a month in intensive care after developing the virus in April.
He said "the pain was that bad" he "didn't care if I lived or died" until a physiotherapist gave him a pep talk.
Now, after learning to walk again, Mr Brown said he is looking forward to a "bright and rosy future".
He was put on a ventilator and placed in an induced coma for two-and-a-half weeks, spending a total of three months in hospital.
"It got to the stage where my wife was frightened to answer the phone," he said.
Mr Brown said at his lowest point he "didn't care if I lived or died" until a conversation with a psysiotherapist inspired his recovery.
"The physiotherapist said 'you have got to keep going', and I did."
His wife Christine said she "wasn't sleeping" when he was in hospital but was "hanging on".
She said she always knew he was "made of good stuff and would pull through and come home to me".
Holding her husband's hand, she added: "And he did."
Mr Brown said he "couldn't feed myself, breathe or move at all" and had to relearn "how to do all the things most of us take for granted", including walking during his time at Pendle Community Hospital in Nelson.
He has since returned to work at logistics firm Wincantons, gradually building up his hours, and said he was looking forward to getting back to how he was before the virus took hold.
"The future for myself and Christine is bright and rosy," he said.
"We can move forward and spend the rest of our lives peacefully. Good riddance to 2020 and welcome 2021."