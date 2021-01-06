Covid-19: Nurse Bridget Palmer's death 'terrible reminder' of danger faced
- Published
The death of a nurse who had Covid-19 is "a terrible reminder" of the dangers medics were facing "every day", an NHS trust's chief executive has said.
Kevin McGee said East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust staff nurse Bridget Palmer was a "most treasured and respected" member of his team.
Ms Palmer, who worked at Clitheroe Community Hospital, died on 29 December, he said.
Her "loss will be deeply felt by all her colleagues and friends", he added.
Mr McGee said that Ms Palmer began nursing in Zimbabwe 40 years ago and after some time travelling and caring for patients, she joined the NHS and "settled" at the trust in 2012.
She lived in Clitheroe and worked on a community ward at the town's hospital.
"During Bridget's eight years, she became a most treasured and respected member of the family; her loss will be deeply felt by all her colleagues and friends," he added.
He said her death was "a terrible and poignant reminder of the situation we are facing every day to help others", adding that his staff's "continued courage and commitment to duty" was "inspirational and a comfort to us all."
