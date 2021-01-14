Rolls-Royce: Deal reached over Barnoldswick jobs
- Published
A long-running dispute at a Rolls-Royce factory over job cuts has been resolved after workers accepted a deal.
The strike by the Unite union in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, began in November over plans to move aeroplane fan blade production to Singapore.
Unite said the deal, which was backed overwhelmingly by staff, gives the site a new lease of life.
Rolls Royce management said a way forward had been agreed after "weeks of complex and constructive talks."
The factory will be a core manufacturing facility and host to a new centre of excellence, said Steve Turner, Unite's assistant general secretary.
"Today is a day for celebration at the Barnoldswick plant and for their community," he said.
"This plant has a great history but it now has a bright future thanks to the courage and determination of these workers and the support of their friends and neighbours."
A company spokesman said it was pleased to confirm "the future of our facility in Barnoldswick" which "includes a commitment to the long-term future of the site, delivering on our pledge not to close Barnoldswick, and the development of a training programme on the site to address the changing requirements for skilled engineering capability across the group and associated supply chain.
"This will include programmes designed to help meet the challenge of climate change."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk