Blackburn man faces murder charge over son and daughter's deaths
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his baby daughter, son and girlfriend.
Jordan Monaghan is accused of killing three-week-old Ruby in January 2013, 21-month-old Logan in August 2013 and Evie Adams, 23, in October 2019.
The 29-year-old, from Blackburn, has also been charged with the attempted murder of a third child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in 2016.
He appeared at Preston Court Court on Thursday.
Mr Monaghan, who has also been charged with two counts of cruelty to a child aged under 16, is next due in court for a plea hearing on 28 April.
A provisional trial date has been set for Mr Monaghan for 4 October.
