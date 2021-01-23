Covid-19: Blackpool Winter Gardens to become vaccine centre
Blackpool's Winter Gardens will open as a Covid-19 mass vaccination centre on Monday, the town's council said.
Thousands of people aged 70 and over, as well as those who are clinically extremely vulnerable, will be invited to book a slot at the venue usually used for hosting shows and conferences.
Moor Park Leisure Centre will also open as a vaccination site on Monday.
Public health director Dr Arif Rajpura said the jabs' roll-out represented a "light at the end of the tunnel".
Blackpool Victoria Hospital and many local GPs are already vaccinating people.
The Winter Gardens is owned by Blackpool Council. Parking at East Topping Street Car Park will be free of charge for an hour for those getting the injection.
Dr Rajpura said: "I am delighted the vaccination programme is gathering pace and the council can support us by putting our venues to good use - I would like to personally thank all those staff involved.
"It is also important to remember that, even when vaccinated, it can take three weeks for that vaccination to become effective.
"Even then we need to remain cautious for a little longer and still need to continue to follow all the guidance on social distancing, wearing a face covering, washing hands and isolating."
Council leader Lynn Williams said the Winter Gardens, which will be one of the biggest vaccination centres in England, was "playing a part in the colossal fight against this virus".
Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 vaccination director, said: "We are planning for more vaccination centres and pharmacy sites to go live in Lancashire and South Cumbria over the coming weeks."
She asked people to wait to be contacted about their vaccination appointment and to avoid contacting their GPs.
Blackburn Cathedral opened as a mass vaccination hub a week ago.