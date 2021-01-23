Chorley fire: Person rescued from burning building
A person has been rescued from a blaze at a derelict building in Chorley, Lancashire Fire has said.
Crews were called at about 04:15 GMT when a fire broke out in the commercial premises in George Street.
Twelve fire engines from Lancashire and Greater Manchester rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control.
A Lancashire Fire spokesperson said: "One casualty was rescued and received precautionary checks from North West Ambulance Service personnel."
