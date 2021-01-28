Covid: Baby born at 1lb 11oz beats virus and sepsis
- Published
A mother whose baby fought off E-coli infection, sepsis and Covid after being born at 1lb 11oz has said he is "our little warrior".
Sheree Murray was 25 weeks pregnant when she gave birth to Archie, who weighed just 765g, on 1 December.
At five weeks old Archie had an E-coli infection which led to sepsis, and a week later his parents were told he had tested positive for Covid-19.
He had to go into isolation for 10 days which "felt like an eternity".
Archie was unable to breathe when he was born and Ms Murray said she and his dad Robert Edwards, 21, were "so scared" as medics "worked on him for 40 minutes".
His parents could not touch him for four days, but Ms Murray said when she could first hold his hand it was the "most magical moment I had ever been in".
The 21-year-old, from Colne in Lancashire, has since spent every day at Burnley General Hospital where the neonatal nurses have "helped so much".
Ms Murray said she was "devastated" when Archie was diagnosed with coronavirus because the "killer virus was taking the healthiest people and my baby was so poorly".
"It absolutely terrified me," she added.
Ms Murray said when she could hold Archie again after his 10 days in isolation "it felt like I was finally able to breathe".
"It felt like I was on cloud nine," she said.
Archie now weighs 3lb (1.36kg) and is doing "better than ever before", his mum said.
His parents are only allowed to visit him at the hospital separately because of the pandemic.
He was named Archie Terry Marcel Edwards - Terry after his late-grandfather and Marcel because it means "little warrior".
Ms Murray said family and friends had been supportive and while she "still had bad days, that was to be expected".
"I feel like I could burst with happiness I am that proud of him," she said.
"Words could never explain how much I am looking forward to bringing him home."