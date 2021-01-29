Eden Project North: More details emerge about Morecambe attraction
- Published
New sketches of the planned Eden Project North attraction in Morecambe have been released.
The images show planted and artificial areas, an indoor pool and food court.
Creative head Sam Smit said his team wanted to showcase the "tides and rhythms" of Morecambe Bay and highlight the natural ecology of the coastline.
The images were revealed in the first monthly online "community conversation" in which people can find out more about the latest plans for the site.
Chief executive David Harland told the meeting they were currently preparing a planning application, expected to be submitted in the summer.
The Eden Project charity hopes to open the attraction in 2024 and promises "indoor and outdoor experiences, connecting people with the internationally significant natural environment of Morecambe Bay while also enhancing wellbeing".
They have asked the government for £70m towards the £125m cost of the scheme.
Bosses estimate it will attract one million visitors a year and employ more than 400 people.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk