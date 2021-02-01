Covid: Preston gym owner remains open despite lockdown ban
- Published
An unrepentant gym owner who has been fined three times for ignoring Covid-19 regulations is still refusing to close.
Steve Todd, owner of Reps Gym in Preston, received his latest £1,000 fixed penalty notice on Friday.
He was given a prohibition notice, ordering the gym to stay shut during the national lockdown, on 15 January.
Despite being visited 11 times by police, Mr Todd told the BBC he was remaining open for customers "desperate to train for their mental health".
Under current lockdown rules in England designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus, all gyms must remain closed until further notice.
Preston City Council warned that serious breaches could lead to prosecution.
And Lancashire Police confirmed it has been to the gym a number of times and issued a total of 24 fixed penalty notices to the owner and customers.
The force added it would "continue to work with partners to address issues with those who flout the restrictions".
"People are really struggling with their mental health and the gym massively helps," said Mr Todd, who has owned the gym for more than 30 years.
"This isn't about the money, because I'm not charging," added the 55-year-old.
"I could close and claim a business grant from the government but there is more to life than money."
'Prosecution'
Mr Todd said that while he shut the doors of his gym at Roman Way industrial estate during the first lockdown, he felt unable to do so again.
"Some of my members are desperate to train for their mental health. So I told them not to worry - they can still come free of charge.
"Lives are more important than money."
Peter Moss, deputy leader of Preston City Council, said the local authority was aware of a "small number of businesses who continue to break [restrictions] and put the health and safety of staff and customers at risk by remaining open".
"Businesses that continue to disregard this and put the safety of others at risk will face formal regulatory action leading in more serious cases to prosecution," he added.
"We are working closely with the police in this respect and encourage members of the public who have information about businesses breaking restrictions to share this with us."