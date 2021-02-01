Covid: Apology over Blackburn vaccination queue 'shambles'
Health bosses have apologised after dozens of elderly people were left to queue for hours in the cold at a Covid-19 vaccination centre.
Kathryn Holden said it was an "utter shambles" as she waited for three hours for the jab at Blackburn Cathedral.
Lancashire's vaccination director Jane Scattergood said a marquee and heaters had since been installed.
But she urged people to turn up for appointments on time as some had been "as much as two hours early".
She said: "We've tried to get as many people through as possible. We recognise people are really keen to get this vaccine.
"I've asked for some more kit so that we can work the queue and register people while they're waiting.
"We've got 1,500 people booked in today and tomorrow.
"For the rest of the week we've been able to shut some of the appointment slots so we create more space in the system while we work out how we can go faster and do whatever we need to do to get people through.
"But I want to ask people to come on time for their appointments. People were showing up really, really early and that created a surge in the queue."
The cathedral opened as a mass vaccination hub on 18 January as one of three in the wider area, including Barbara Castle Way Health Centre in Blackburn and Darwen Health Centre.
