Preston Universal Credit call handler paid £12k into own account
A fraudulent Universal Credit call handler who dishonestly claimed £12,000 for himself has been jailed.
Stuart Robertson took the money over a three-month period while working at a call centre in Preston in 2019.
The 34-year-old, of Ripon Street in the city, admitted nine counts of fraud by abuse of position and was jailed for 10 months.
Preston Crown Court heard he had "never explained" why he committed the offences.
He claimed the money from the Department for Work and Pensions between May to July in 2019, the hearing was told.
'Position of trust'
His duties at the time involved dealing with new claims and changes to people's claims.
To make the claims Robertson lied to say he was responsible for three children and without full-time work when in reality he was single with no children, living in rented accommodation.
He arranged for nine payments to be paid into the same bank account as his monthly salary.
Rob Girvan, prosecuting, said Robertson "abused the position of trust he held" to steal money that was "badly needed elsewhere".
He continued: "His audacity included arranging for the money to be paid into the same account that his DWP wages were paid into.
"His reputation and career are in ruins. He has only himself to blame."