Bolton-le-Sands roof collapse leaves one seriously injured

image captionOne person was taken to hospital with serious injuries when the roof of a house collapsed on Church Brow

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after the roof of a house collapsed.

Emergency services were called to a property on Church Brow in Bolton-le-Sands, Lancashire, at about 13:00 GMT.

An air ambulance and two ambulance crews are at the scene and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has deployed its Urban Rescue Team.

Lancashire Police said it was not yet known if anyone else had been injured in the collapse.

