Bolton-le-Sands roof collapse leaves one seriously injured
- Published
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after the roof of a house collapsed.
Emergency services were called to a property on Church Brow in Bolton-le-Sands, Lancashire, at about 13:00 GMT.
An air ambulance and two ambulance crews are at the scene and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has deployed its Urban Rescue Team.
Lancashire Police said it was not yet known if anyone else had been injured in the collapse.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.