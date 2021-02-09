BBC News

Bolton-le-Sands roof collapse: Tributes paid to Liam Peck

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionLiam Peck was working on the house when the roof collapsed

Tributes have been paid to a man who was killed when the roof of a house he was carrying out building work on collapsed.

Liam Peck, 23, was working on the property in Bolton-le-Sands, Lancashire when the collapse happened on Monday.

His family said they were "devastated that this accident has happened and that Liam has been taken from us".

A man in his 40s who was seriously injured in the incident remains in hospital, police said.

Mr Peck's family said: "This tragedy will stay with us all for the rest of our lives."

The roof of the property on Church Brow collapsed at about 13:00 GMT.

It is believed to have happened at an outhouse at the end of the building.

Lancashire Police said officers were working with the Health and Safety Executive as part of their investigation.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe two men were carrying out building work

