Covid: Blackpool Illuminations extended to boost tourism
Blackpool Illuminations is to be extended by two months in an effort boost the town's tourism industry which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The annual display will run from 3 September until 3 January, Visit Blackpool said.
A similar extension had been planned last year but the lights were switched off on 4 November due to England's second national lockdown.
Visit Blackpool said the free show was a "tonic" in the gloom of the pandemic.
The illuminations traditionally shine from September until early November.
Due to the restrictions last year the switch-on ceremony was held virtually at Blackpool Tower's ballroom, the first time in 70 years the event was not held outdoors.
Visit Blackpool said the move was to give the town's tourism industry - which has described the impact of Covid on trade as "catastrophic" - a "boost", although it warned the pandemic would continue to cause further disruption.
The organisation also announced there would be a larger package of shows and events over the festive period.
Gillian Campbell, the council's cabinet member for tourism and culture, said: "Although last year's extension was disrupted by tier restrictions and a second lockdown, all of the evidence showed there was a huge appetite for the public to visit the illuminations in a safe and enjoyable way.
"We know from all the positive feedback we received that, amid so much gloom, the illuminations provided a much-needed tonic to so many people."
She added the decision had been made early so businesses could start planning for the season.