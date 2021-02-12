Bamber Bridge murder arrest over electric scooter crash death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an electric scooter rider involved in a crash with a van.
The victim, 20, died shortly after the collision in Bamber Bridge, Preston, at about 13:00 GMT on Thursday.
A man, 25, from Leyland, believed to be the driver of a Ford Transit van, was being questioned, police said.
A second man, 26, from Bamber Bridge, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with a wing mirror on the van being damaged.
Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo, of Lancashire Police, said the force's thoughts were with the victim's family and appealed for witnesses to the Station Road crash to come forward.
She added: "We know the collision followed a wing mirror being hit from the van involved just prior to it happening."