Woman charged over Burnley doctor and daughter deaths
The wife of a man accused of murdering a doctor and her daughter has been charged with intending to pervert the course of justice.
Dr Saman Sacharvi, 49, and 14-year-old Vian Mangrio were found dead in their fire-damaged house in Reedley, near Burnley, on 1 October.
Rabia Shabaz, of Burnley, has been charged with intending to pervert the course of justice.
Her husband, Shabaz Khan, 51, was charged with their murders in October.
Mrs Shabaz, 44, of Ribble Avenue, is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court on 4 March.
Lancashire Police said she was accused of committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.
Mr Khan has denied two counts of murder and arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.
He is due to stand trial in June.
