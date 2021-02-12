Preston electric scooter crash death murder charge
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering an electric scooter rider who died in a crash with a van.
Ben Smith, 20, died shortly after the collision in Bamber Bridge, Preston, at about 13:00 GMT on Thursday.
Samuel Bretherton, 25, of Mellor Road, Leyland is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Mr Smith, of Walton-le-Dale, was "a much loved son, brother, father, partner, grandson and friend to many," his family said.
"He has been taken from all of us in such tragic circumstances," they added.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo said: "I am asking anyone who saw what happened but hasn't yet made contact to speak to us."
A second man who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with a wing mirror on the van being damaged has been released under investigation.