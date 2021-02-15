Covid: Blackburn mayor fined over wedding gathering breach
A mayor has been fined for breaching Covid restrictions after police visited a house where people were "celebrating a wedding".
Lancashire Police said nine people were fined after being found at an address on Dukes Brow, Blackburn, at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday.
Blackburn with Darwen Mayor Iftakhar Hussain confirmed he was fined £200.
Apologising for the "error", he said he had been there to "facilitate" a food delivery and was unaware of the party.
Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, the Labour councillor said he had been taking part in a "remote meeting" all evening when his uncle called, at about 20:30, and "asked for some food to be delivered to his house".
"I agreed to facilitate this by going to the house and letting the food outlet deliver the food," he said.
"Once the food was delivered to the house, I remained there while my uncle returned."
He said that had been "an error of judgement, and I know in hindsight, I should have left the house... once the food had been delivered".
He added that a "few relatives turned up to the address, unbeknown to me, once the food had arrived" and he had urged those present to abandon the function once he realised what was happening.
Lancashire Police said that officers responding to a report that up to 30 guests would be at the house had "found nine people inside celebrating the wedding, including two residents of the address".
A force spokesman said all nine had been issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice and the non-residents had been instructed to leave.
Blackburn with Darwen Council's director of adults and prevention Sayyed Osman said the authority "will be investigating this matter", but could "categorically say that he was not acting in any official mayoral capacity at the time".
"The council's position has always been that everyone has to be personally responsible for their actions, especially when it comes to following coronavirus restrictions," he said.
