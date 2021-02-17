BBC News

Covid: Walton-le-Dale hot-tub party sees lockdown fines issued

Published
image captionThe party took place in a garden in Walton-le-Dale

Three people having a hot-tub garden party in breach of coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been fined by police.

Lancashire Police said officers were alerted to the gathering in Marlborough Drive, Walton-le-Dale, early on Sunday.

Assistant Chief Constable Pete Lawson said: "Given the temperatures I'm not sure whether they were brave, foolish or stupid."

Each person was fined £200, alongside 124 fines were issued over the weekend.

That was down on 277 fines issued the previous weekend by the force, which the senior officer said was a "good sign".

He continued: "The incidents now are more down to a hardcore group of people who probably never have listened to good advice."

Twenty-six fines were also issued after a raid on a student house party at Leighton Halls, Preston early on Saturday.

Officers found people hiding under beds and in cupboards when they visited a house in Church Street, Lancaster, following reports of loud music.

Elsewhere in the county police found nine people celebrating a wedding at a house on Dukes Brow, Blackburn.

