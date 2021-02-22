Shots fired in Preston attack 'targeted wrong house'
Gun shots fired at a home in a "targeted attack" damaged "the wrong house", police have said.
Lancashire Police said shots were fired a house on Dallas Street, Preston, at about 18:50 GMT on Sunday.
A spokesman for the force said although the investigation into the attack had only just begun, "we believe this was a targeted attack with the wrong house having been damaged".
He said that "fortunately, nobody was injured" in the attack.
Appealing for information, he added that there was "a significant police presence in the area and anyone with concerns is welcome to speak to us".
