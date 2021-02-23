Alison McBlaine: Four men guilty of Blackburn hit-and-run murder
- Published
Four men have been convicted of the hit-and-run murder of a woman who was knocked down on the pavement.
Alison McBlaine, 36, was struck by a Fiat Punto Grande on Whalley Banks in Blackburn on 19 November last year.
Joshua Titterington, 26, Kaylib Connolly, 18, Dean Qayum, 20, and Karis Poynton, 27, were found guilty of murder at Preston Crown Court. They will be sentenced on 24 February.
John Chatwood, 25, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.
Lancashire Police said the driver of car that struck Ms McBlaine failed to stop after hitting her. She died later in hospital.
A 26-year-old was also seriously hurt in the incident.
Qayum, of Patterdale Avenue, Blackburn and Connolly, of Ivy Street, Blackburn were also found guilty of his attempted murder.
All the other defendants were found not guilty.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be name for legal reasons, was cleared of all charges.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk