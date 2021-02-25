BBC News

Blackpool homes evacuated after 'suspected hand grenade' found

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionAbout 30 houses have been evacuated on Raikes Parade and a cordon is in place

About 30 homes have been evacuated after a "suspected hand grenade" was found at a house, police have said.

Bomb disposal experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were sent to Raikes Parade earlier after being called in by Lancashire Police officers.

The street has been closed between Leamington Road and Hornby Road.

A 40-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested in connection with the find.

