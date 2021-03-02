Morecambe cut-throat razor attack: Alexander Lapinski jailed
- Published
A man who used a cut-throat razor to slash a man's neck in a "horrific and unprovoked attack" has been jailed for attempted murder.
Alexander Lapinski, 58, from Lancaster, Lancashire attacked his victim in the toilets of the Pier Hotel pub in Morecambe in January last year.
His 57-year-old victim suffered a four-inch (10cm) slash wound and was "lucky to survive", Lancashire Police said.
Lapinski, who pleaded not guilty, was given a 12-year jail term.
Following a trial at Preston Crown Court, Lapinski, of Aberdeen Road, was convicted of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.
"This was a horrific and totally unprovoked attack which could quite easily have cost the victim his life," Det Con Ian Cartwright, of Lancashire Police said.
He added he was satisfied with the sentence as it reflected "the gravity" of the crime.
Lapinski will be subject to a life licence on his release.