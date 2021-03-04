Blackburn burglary: Staffordshire bull terrier puppies stolen
Nine Staffordshire bull terrier puppies have been stolen during a burglary.
The three-week-old puppies were taken from a property in Shadsworth in Blackburn, Lancashire, in the early hours of Wednesday.
Detectives are appealing to the community to be on the lookout for people who may be trying to sell the litter.
Police urged anyone with information to come forward as the dogs "should not be away from the parents at that age".
