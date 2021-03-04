BBC News

Blackburn burglary: Staffordshire bull terrier puppies stolen

Published
image copyrightLancashire Police
image captionPolice have issued a plea for help to find the stolen puppies

Nine Staffordshire bull terrier puppies have been stolen during a burglary.

The three-week-old puppies were taken from a property in Shadsworth in Blackburn, Lancashire, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Detectives are appealing to the community to be on the lookout for people who may be trying to sell the litter.

Police urged anyone with information to come forward as the dogs "should not be away from the parents at that age".

image copyrightLancashire Police
image captionThe Staffordshire bull terriers are only three weeks old

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.