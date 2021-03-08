Covid: Dozen fined over illegal Chorley quarry rave
A dozen people have been fined for breaching Covid rules after about 100 people went to an illegal rave at a beauty spot.
The rave took place at Healey Nab Quarry near Chorley on Saturday evening, Lancashire Police said.
Officers said the area, which is popular with walkers and cyclists, was left littered with bottles and laughing gas cylinders.
Police said 12 people were issued with fines for breaching Covid regulations.
"The pandemic is still ongoing and people need to stick to Covid restrictions," a spokesman said.
Police said two people were also "dealt with" for possessing cannabis.
