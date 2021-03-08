Tesco abduction: Search for man missing in apparent kidnap
A man is missing after a suspected kidnapping at a supermarket in Lancashire.
Police have issued a photo of the alleged victim, who was apparently taken from a Tesco store in Blackburn and driven away in a car.
A burgundy Skoda was seen leaving the scene in Hill Street at about 12:20 GMT on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
Three men, aged 24, 24, and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, the force added.
A spokesman said officers want to trace the man pictured and appealed for him to get in touch so they "can ensure he is safe and well."
Police think he was taken away in the car before a second man ran into the store to seek help.
Det Supt Joanne McHugh said: "We continue to remain very concerned that someone may have been taken against their will and we are doing all we can to verify this and to find that person.
"We need to trace these two men and I would urge them to come forward and make contact so we can establish they are safe.
"I also want to hear from anyone who has seen the burgundy Skoda, in particular in the Gloucester Road and Burnley Road area of Blackburn on Friday afternoon."