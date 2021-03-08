'Despicable' Burnley burglars targeted dying woman's home
- Published
A "despicable" couple who took a mobile phone and purse from a dying woman's house have been jailed.
A man in his 80s had been seeking help from his neighbours for his wife who was ill at their home in Burnley at the time of the 16 October raid.
Steven Morris, 46, and Kelly Cassidy, 32, of Nelson, entered the house on the pretext of calling an ambulance.
The pair were arrested two days later and pleaded guilty to burglary at Burnley Crown Court.
Morris, of Southfield Street, Nelson, was jailed for four years and three months and Cassidy, of the same address, received a sentence of two years and six months.
Police said they had taken the items while the man had gone upstairs to sit with his wife, who died later that day.
Det Sgt Phil McGauley said it was a "shocking and despicable crime committed against elderly victims at a time when they were at their most vulnerable and in need of urgent help".
He added: "Rather than provide that help, Morris and Cassidy took it upon themselves to commit this callous burglary for their own selfish gains.
"My thoughts remain with the victim of this offence and his family who have acted with great bravery and dignity throughout this investigation."
