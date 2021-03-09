Vietnamese restaurant boss jailed for people smuggling
- Published
A Vietnamese restaurant boss has been jailed for smuggling migrants to work in his cannabis farms.
Tuan Anh Do, 55, was arrested at the restaurant he ran with his wife in Blackburn in June 2017 after an undercover investigation.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Do had smuggled migrants from France to the farms, including one in Accrington.
Do, of Modbury Walk in Cheetham Hill, was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for 11 years.
He was convicted of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration, conspiracy to produce cannabis and conspiracy to supply cannabis.
He also pleaded guilty to another count of conspiracy to produce cannabis.
The NCA said Do and his associates' people smuggling network had been "infiltrated" by its undercover officers.
Surveillance teams heard Do claim "to have contacts with criminal networks involved in people smuggling overseas".
When Do was arrested, officers found a piece of paper behind the bar of his Blackburn restaurant "with a proposed pick-up location for migrants in Belgium".
NCA operations manager Jon Sayers said: "In the case of Tuan Anh Do, not only was he involved in setting up these dangerous journeys, he was also looking to criminally exploit the migrants when they got here, putting them to work in illegal cannabis farms."
The NCA said four other men had been previously been jailed for between five and seven years for their roles in the organised crime group.
