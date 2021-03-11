BBC News

Brierfield shooting: Man suffers facial injuries in street 'altercation'

Published
image copyrightAshley Stocks
image captionThe group involved in the shooting ran off after the man was injured, police say

A man has been shot in the face during "an altercation" in the street, police have said.

Lancashire Police said the 18-year-old was involved in a disturbance with a group of people on Humphrey Street, Brierfield, at about 19:10 GMT on Wednesday.

The other people involved ran off after the man was shot, the force said.

A spokesman said the man suffered facial injuries and was being treated in hospital.

image copyrightAshley Stocks
image captionThe shooting happened in Brierfield on Wednesday evening

Det Supt Neil Drummond said the shooting "will understandably have caused some concern in the community and so I would like to reassure people that we have stepped up patrols in the area".

"Please approach an officer if you have any information or concerns," he added.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.