Bobby Ball: Charity set up in memory of late comedian
A foundation has been set up in memory of comedian Bobby Ball to help causes in the area he fell in love with.
The Cannon and Ball died aged 76 after testing positive for Covid-19 at Blackpool's Victoria Hospital in October.
His widow Yvonne Ball has launched the Bobby Ball Foundation, which will raise money for organisations along the Fylde Coast in Lancashire.
Mrs Ball said her late husband "would do anything for charity".
She said the family "were in a mess" after his death, but building the foundation had "kept them going".
Ball had starred in several sitcoms including Not Going Out, Last of the Summer Wine and Benidorm.
He moved to Lytham more than 25 years ago after falling in love with the town while working in nearby Blackpool.
He was one half of comedy duo Cannon and Ball alongside his long-time friend and colleague Tommy Cannon.
They hosted their own Saturday night show on ITV the 1980s.
Mrs Ball said her husband kept many causes close to his heart and was a "total giver".
The foundation will also help fund a life-size bronze statue of the comedian to be built in Lytham's Lowther Gardens.
She said the family were "determined" get the statue put up and develop the foundation further.
Two events are to take place at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in November to raise money for the foundation.
Mrs Ball said her husband would have been "so proud" of the work the family had done.
