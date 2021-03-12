BBC News

Covid-19: Preston gym owner charged over closure order breach

image copyrightReps Gym
image captionSteve Todd has been charged with breaching a closure order at Reps Gym in Preston

A gym owner has been charged with breaching a closure order after his business was raided by police.

Steve Todd, 56, of Preston, Lancashire, is accused of entering Reps Gym after it was closed by the council for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Officers went to the gym in Ribbleton on Wednesday following a report that people were inside the building.

Ten people were given £200 fines after being found inside the gym, police said.

Mr Todd is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on 9 July.

An application by Preston City Council to close the gym for three months was granted in February.

