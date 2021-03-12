BBC News

Blackburn puppies: Two men arrested after nine dogs stolen in burglary

Published
image copyrightLancashire Police
image captionPolice have urged anyone with information about the burglary to come forward

Two men have been arrested after nine Staffordshire bull terrier puppies were stolen during a burglary.

The puppies, only three weeks old at the time, were taken from a home in Blackburn, Lancashire on 3 March.

The suspects were detained after police stopped a vehicle in Brierfield and found two of the puppies inside.

Lancashire Police said the dogs had both been reunited with their owners. The search continues for the other seven puppies.

The two men, arrested on suspicion of burglary, remain in police custody for questioning.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.