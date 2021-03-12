Blackburn puppies: Two men arrested after nine dogs stolen in burglary
Two men have been arrested after nine Staffordshire bull terrier puppies were stolen during a burglary.
The puppies, only three weeks old at the time, were taken from a home in Blackburn, Lancashire on 3 March.
The suspects were detained after police stopped a vehicle in Brierfield and found two of the puppies inside.
Lancashire Police said the dogs had both been reunited with their owners. The search continues for the other seven puppies.
The two men, arrested on suspicion of burglary, remain in police custody for questioning.
*vehicle stopped on Bank St, Brierfield— Pendle Police (@PendlePolice) March 11, 2021
*2 suspected stolen puppies inside
*2 men arrested on suspicion of burglary
*puppies reunited with their owners #taskforce pic.twitter.com/BH9OZ1XEDe
