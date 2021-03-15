BBC News

Covid: MP Nigel Evans vaccinated by Andrew Stephenson

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightTwitter / Nigel Evans
image captionNigel Evans was given the vaccination by fellow MP Andrew Stephenson

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans has praised fellow MP Andrew Stephenson for jabbing him with the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ribble Valley MP received his vaccination at Blackburn Cathedral from his "good friend and colleague" who is helping with the vaccine roll-out.

"I've heard of MPs stabbing each other in the back before but never of them stabbing each other in the arm," Mr Evans said.

Transport Minister Mr Stephenson joked "it was a pleasure to stab you".

Minister for Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi tweeted that it "must be a world first".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Conservative MP for Pendle Mr Stephenson is a community first responder and has been trained to give the vaccine.

Mr Evans praised his fellow Tory MP for his "distraction" technique as he gave him the jab on Friday.

"He said 'have you driven here today?' and as I was answering he jabbed me", he said.

"He was very clever; he distracted me momentarily and I've got to say absolutely superbly done."

Mr Stephenson said he was "proud" to be one of the volunteers helping with the vaccine roll-out.

More than 23 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story