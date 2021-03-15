Covid: MP Nigel Evans vaccinated by Andrew Stephenson
Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans has praised fellow MP Andrew Stephenson for jabbing him with the Covid-19 vaccine.
The Ribble Valley MP received his vaccination at Blackburn Cathedral from his "good friend and colleague" who is helping with the vaccine roll-out.
"I've heard of MPs stabbing each other in the back before but never of them stabbing each other in the arm," Mr Evans said.
Transport Minister Mr Stephenson joked "it was a pleasure to stab you".
Minister for Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi tweeted that it "must be a world first".
Getting the jab from Transport Minister Andy Stephenson at Blackburn Cathedral yesterday. They don’t call him High Speed Andy for nothing ! @HealthierLSC @NHSNW @Healthier_PL pic.twitter.com/nAJ1V4rmZt— nigelevansRibbleV. (@nigelmp) March 13, 2021
Conservative MP for Pendle Mr Stephenson is a community first responder and has been trained to give the vaccine.
Mr Evans praised his fellow Tory MP for his "distraction" technique as he gave him the jab on Friday.
"He said 'have you driven here today?' and as I was answering he jabbed me", he said.
"He was very clever; he distracted me momentarily and I've got to say absolutely superbly done."
Mr Stephenson said he was "proud" to be one of the volunteers helping with the vaccine roll-out.
More than 23 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.