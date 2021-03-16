David Lloyd: Council rejects naming Accrington street after cricketer
A council has vetoed naming a street after former Lancashire cricket captain and ex-England coach David Lloyd.
Accrington Cricket Club wanted a new road in the town to be named after the locally-born former batsman, who is better known as "Bumble".
But Hyndburn Council officials rejected their preferred David Lloyd Way and said town hall policies barred using the names of living people.
Lloyd, 73, has previously been given the Freedom of Accrington.
"I would be absolutely chuffed if they named a street after me but I would rather it was done while I was alive than after I was dead," he said.
Council officials recommended Bowler Avenue and Fields Way instead of naming the road after Lloyd, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Deputy council leader Paul Cox pointed out that two streets - Ron Hill Way and May Hill Close - were named after Accrington's marathon running legend and his wife in 2014 and 2016.
"Both are still with us so I'm assuming policy can be broken or altered," he said.
"I would have gone with David Lloyd Way. We have a former international footballer who was born and grew up in Accrington, Mike Duxbury.
"Lloyd Way and Duxbury Way would be a far better fit I feel."
Councillor Andrew Clegg also suggested Leg Side Drive and Bumble Avenue, adding: "I appreciate Bumble is the nickname of David Lloyd but I am hoping it is distance enough to be considered."
Lloyd played for Lancashire's all conquering one-day side in the 1970s and has a double test century to his name, but is better known to the current generation of cricket fans as a quirky pundit.